'Ter Stegen has no claim to play for Germany' - Hoeness blasts Barca keeper and says DFB must back Neuer

The Bayern Munich president feels Neuer has been unfairly treated by sections of the German press, and he remains the clear choice for Joachim Low

president Uli Hoeness wants the German FA (DFB) to throw its support behind Manuel Neuer amid calls for him to be replaced in the national team by ’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen’s form in and the has seen his stock rise in recent seasons, with the 27-year-old widely considered among the best goalkeepers in the world.

Neuer, conversely, has faded from many fans’ consciousness after long-term injuries kept him out of action for Bayern. But, according to Hoeness, the argument is being driven by partisan members of the German press.

Ter Stegen had made his displeasure at being number two clear following the recent international break, a public statement which riled Hoeness.

“That's a joke,” he told Sport1. “I think it is not okay how the Munich press deals with that topic. The press in western supports Marc-Andre extremely. As if he had already won 17 World Championships.

“And I do not see support from the southern German press for Manuel. It is not okay to bring such a topic to the public.

“He [ter Stegen] has no claim to play. For the keepers it is different than for the other players, because you can't constantly switch.”

Hoeness didn’t hold back in his criticism of the DFB, suggesting that Bayern had been targeted in the aftermath of the 2018 World Cup when experienced players Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller were dropped from the international scene.

“The hierarchy has to be clear and say: Manuel Neuer is the number one,” he said. “He has been the best goalkeeper in the world for many years.

“He was injured for a while, but it was clear that only he can be the number one when he returns to his old form. And he has now.

“I would have expected more support from the DFB. We always have trouble with the DFB. First the removal of our three players and now the same with Manuel Neuer.

“It's not okay to allow a team-mate to go public on a topic he's only supposed to discuss with Jogi Low.”