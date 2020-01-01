Ter Stegen confirms Barcelona renewal has been put on hold

The German shot stopper insists there are more important things for him and the club to be worrying about right now

goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen insisted he is "very happy" at the champions, despite putting contract negotiations on hold.

Ter Stegen's current deal expires at the end of the 2021-22 season and the international has been linked with holders amid doubts over Manuel Neuer's future in Bavaria.

Despite question marks over his own future, Ter Stegen said now is not the time to discuss a new contract due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have already had the first conversations," Ter Stegen said during an Instagram Live with former club .

"But as I said, we have parked it. There are much more important things.

"I am very happy here and the sporting situation is good, the team is doing well. What more can I ask for?"

Ter Stegen joined Barca from Bundesliga outfit Monchengladbach in 2014.

Since arriving at Camp Nou, the 28-year-old has won four La Liga titles and the among other honours.

Barca were two points clear of bitter rivals through 27 matches when La Liga was suspended amid the Covid-19 crisis in March.

Former Barcelona keeper Jordi Masip recently hailed Ter Stegen as the most complete shot stopper around.

"Well, I'm clearly leaning towards Ter Stegen. For me, he is clearly the best because he encompasses all facets of the game," Masip told SPORT.

"He's the most complete for my taste. He's the most complete with the feet and with his game in all areas.

"His performance has been reflected in Barca. He was very young when he arrived and has been progressing. For me, he's the best right now."

Ter Stegen, meanwhile, has admitted he's not a great observer of the game, often forgetting the names of other players.

"People laugh when I tell them I have no idea about football," he said in an interview with El Pais.

"I don't see a lot of football, except when there are good games or when I'm particularly interested in one because I have a relationship or a friend. Sometimes they ask me for a player's name and I have no idea."