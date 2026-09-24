Felix Nmecha put the DFB team ahead in the 32nd minute. The Netherlands then carved out a string of good chances in the second half before Cody Gakpo struck in the second minute of stoppage time for a deserved equaliser.

On Sunday, the DFB team face Greece in Augsburg. Then come a home game against Serbia in Munich and the away return against Greece.

Click here for the match report.

DFB team ratings against the Netherlands: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Jürgen Klopp named him the provisional first-choice keeper. His display in Amsterdam did little to settle whether that was the right call. Ter Stegen veered from disastrous to outstanding. The 34-year-old struggled badly from corners and his command of the box contributed to two goals conceded in the 12th and 62nd minutes. Fortunately for ter Stegen, both were ruled out because of Dutch fouls. He also looked uncertain in possession. In the 42nd minute, a dreadful misplaced pass straight to Cody Gakpo put his own team in trouble. After a few routine saves, ter Stegen then produced four superb reflex stops in the second half from Denzel Dumfries (60), Mexx Meerdink (62), Meerdink again (73) and Noa Lang (89). He had no chance with the late goal. Rating: 3.5.

DFB team ratings against the Netherlands: Philipp Treu

The only debutant to go straight into the starting line-up, the 25-year-old from Freiburg looked eager going forward on the right. Before the 1-0, Treu found Adeyemi with a low cross and Nmecha eventually converted. His positioning without the ball was a little ragged at times, although the German side's generally poor protection did not help. Rating: 3.

DFB team ratings against the Netherlands: Jonathan Tah

Klopp trusted the central defensive pairing of Tah and Schlotterbeck, the same duo preferred by former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Tah initially struggled with the similarly physical Brian Brobbey. In the 11th minute, he crucially knocked Brobbey off balance in a duel inside the penalty area. Referee Hernandez Hernandez waved play on. He did the same in the next incident, when a long-range shot from Tijjani Reijnders struck Tah on the tucked-in right hand. In the 35th minute, Brobbey had to go off injured and Tah's afternoon became a little easier after that. For Meerdink's huge chance, he was too far away (66). Rating: 4.

DFB team ratings against the Netherlands: Nico Schlotterbeck

There were a few minor lapses in concentration. For van Dijk's goal that was ultimately ruled out in the 12th minute, Schlotterbeck did not jump high enough either. Towards the end of the first half, he also gave the ball away carelessly on the edge of his own penalty area. In between, he did at least play some good passes. Rating: 4.

DFB team ratings against the Netherlands: Nathaniel Brown

Early on, Brown looked keen to get forward. In the 38th minute he burst on and picked out Adeyemi perfectly, only for him to miss badly despite being completely unmarked. Like the rest of the German team, Brown looked shaky defensively. For the late equaliser, he lost sight of Gakpo. Rating: 4.

IMAGO

DFB team ratings against the Netherlands: Felix Nmecha

Anonymous for long spells, then alive in the box to poach the 1-0 from close range. Without the ball, Germany's midfield repeatedly looked disorientated. Rating: 3.

DFB team ratings against the Netherlands: Joshua Kimmich

Back in central midfield after moving from right-back, Kimmich improved Germany's game there with good passing. His switch out to Treu started the move for Nmecha's 1-0. Even so, he did not give the side the defensive protection it needed. Rating: 3.

DFB team ratings against the Netherlands: Nadiem Amiri

Drafted into the starting line-up at short notice because Jamal Musiala complained of thigh problems during the warm-up, Amiri operated in the left half-space but rarely saw the ball there. He did at least release Brown with a brilliant pass in the build-up to Adeyemi's huge chance. Rating: 4.

IMAGO

DFB team ratings against the Netherlands: Karim Adeyemi

Adeyemi initially buzzed around on the right wing much as he did recently against FC Barcelona. He played his part in the move for 1-0, but then blew a huge chance for 2-0 from around ten metres after Brown's perfect pass, despite being completely unmarked. After that, he faded badly. Rating: 4.

DFB team ratings against the Netherlands: Kai Havertz

Germany's centre-forward never got into the game. He first came into focus in the 22nd minute, when Quinten Timber caught him with a nasty kick to the knee and thigh. Havertz tried to carry on but had to go off shortly afterwards. Rating: 4.

DFB team ratings against the Netherlands: Kevin Schade

After an overall inconspicuous display, he went off in the 64th minute in his sixth international. Rating: 4.

DFB team ratings against the Netherlands: Substitutes

Younes Ebnoutalib: He came on in the 30th minute for the injured Havertz and was immediately involved. Just one minute after coming on, Bart Verbruggen denied him after a good shot from a tight angle. Ebnoutalib then faded from view. Rating: 4.

Chris Führich: He came on for Schade in the 63rd minute. Rating: 4.

Anton Stach: He also replaced Nmecha in the 63rd minute and slotted into central midfield. Rating: 4.

Serge Gnabry: Six days after his comeback for Bayern Munich, Gnabry also made his first brief appearance for the DFB team. He came on for Adeyemi in the 80th minute. Before the equaliser, he gave the ball away at the decisive moment. No rating.

Yannik Engelhardt: He came on for Amiri in the 80th minute to make his DFB debut. No rating.