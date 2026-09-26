Bayern star Michael Olise supplied the assist and the Real Madrid striker fired Les Bleus into a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute with a powerful finish, as new national coach Zinedine Zidane took charge of his first game on the touchline.

Right after the goal, which ultimately proved enough to seal a narrow away win for France, Mbappe started limping and clutched his knee. He celebrated briefly, then the French medical staff treated him as he grimaced in pain before he initially returned to the pitch. That comeback lasted only a few minutes. Mbappe then sank to the ground and signalled that he could not continue after all. The 27-year-old looked deeply concerned, and Zidane said after the game that his captain had "hyperextended his knee while shooting".

Shortly afterwards, the French federation TFF issued an initial diagnosis: "Kylian Mbappe injured his knee when scoring the winner. He has suffered a tendon injury and will return to Madrid for treatment."

When did Kylian Mbappe have to be substituted against Turkey?

In the 59th minute, Mbappe made way for Desire Doue and trudged off towards the dressing room in frustration. After the final whistle, Zidane sounded anything but optimistic: "Unfortunately, it does not look good," said the 54-year-old, adding that Mbappe would not feature again in the upcoming Nations League matches in Belgium on Monday, against Italy next Friday and again against Belgium on 5 October. Instead, Mbappe will leave the Equipe Tricolore camp early.

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Madrid will also be worried. Real team-mate Arda Güler, operating as Turkey's playmaker, checked on Mbappe's injury with concern while they were still on the pitch. The superstar has also started the season in scoring form, with Mbappe already on eight goals and two assists after eight appearances in all competitions for Real in 2026/27.