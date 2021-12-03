East Bengal suffered a shock 6-4 defeat at the hands of Odisha FC in their third match of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season on Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

This was the second time in their last four ISL matches that the Red and Golds conceded six goals. In the last match of the previous season, they had lost 6-5 against the same opponents - Odisha FC!

East Bengal have conceded six goals only twice in the last 10 years and both occasions happened in 2021. Their third-worst defeat was against Shillong Lajong which they lost 5-1 during the 2014-15 I-League season.

The Kolkata giants have conceded four goals in a match on seven occasions in the last 10 years and the last time they conceded four in a single game was against Bengaluru FC in the Super Cup 2018 final which they lost 4-1.

The only Calcutta Football League (CFL) team who have scored four goals against East Bengal in the last 10 seasons are Aryan FC who defeated the Red and Golds 4-1 in CFL 2011.

Let us take a look at the ten worst results of East Bengal in the last 10 years.