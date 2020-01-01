Temwa Chawinga helps Wuhan to first Chinese Women's Super League title

The Malawian was on target against her sister Tabitha's Jiangsu Suning as her club emerged as champions for the 2020 season

Temwa Chawinga made history with Wuhan as her side clinched their first-ever Chinese Women's Super League title, ending a 19-year wait to become champions of .

The Malawi international joined the Chinese side in January 2020 after a three-year spell with Swedish side Kvarnsvedens, where she scored 59 goals in 57 games, including 35 last season.

Temwa scored the winner as Wuhan thrashed Beijing Phoenix 4-0 to set up a final date with sister Tabitha and titleholders Jiangsu Suning, who edged Barbra Banda's Shanghai Shengli 1-0.

Prior to the final, Temwa's Wuhan had earlier claimed 3-0 and 1-0 victories over Tabitha's Jiangsu and Sunday's encounter will be the third meeting between the Malawian sisters this season.

Having finished fourth last term, Wuhan were keen to edge the holders to the title and they started brightly as Temwa set up Wang Shuang but the latter's effort went wide after eight minutes.

In the 16th minute, Bia Zaneratto played through Lu Yueyun, who raced into the penalty area to shoot but her shot was blocked.

Eight minutes later, Shuang sent in a low pass to Temwa but she could not connect well to score before being ruled offside.

Wuhan launched a counterattack on Jiangsu and Zaneratto found Temwa with a cross from the right and the Malawian shot with a brilliant instep to hand them the lead in the 26th minute.

Jiangsu, however almost secured an equaliser when Tabitha raced into the opponent's box and won a penalty after being brought down but Ni Mengjie failed to convert from the spot in the 35th minute.

After the break, Wuhan maintained their push for more goals and almost earned the second when Shuang's cross from the left found Temwa but the latter could not connect to it in the 56th minute.

Two minutes later, Zaneratto dashed into the opponents' box before firing past goalkeeper Chen Chen for Wuhan's second of the match.

Jiangsu ruined their comeback hopes when Zhai Qingwei made a costly mistake as she fired into her own net in an attempt to pass back to the goalkeeper, gifting Wuhan their third in the 65th minute.



12 minutes from time, rampant Wuhan wrapped up their victory with a fourth of the match after Shuang broke into the area of Jiangsu before teeing up Yueyun for an easy tap from the middle of the box.

Temwa was in action for the duration of the match and concluded the season with nine goals from 13 matches to finish as the team's top scorer and league's second behind Banda with 18 goals.

On the other hand, Tabitha featured from the start to finish but could not help her side retain the title and add to her seven-goal tally in 12 appearances.

The result saw Wuhan overcome last season's winners to claim the first league diadem in their history and also marked Temwa's first-ever title as a professional player.