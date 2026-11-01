Telstar of all teams put Correia under further pressure at FC Utrecht

Telstar ran out relatively comfortable 4-2 winners against FC Utrecht on Sunday afternoon. Henk Brugge's side beat the team managed by his predecessor, Anthony Correia.

In Velsen-Zuid, Telstar flew out of the blocks. Sergio Padt made a mess of Nökkvi Tórisson's shot, allowing Tyrone Owusu to tap in.

Shortly afterwards, the home side went 2-0 up. Abdelnour Soualhia sent the ball into the far corner following a corner.

With FC Utrecht still pinned back, a shot from Utrecht loanee Emirhan Demircan, of all people, struck the post. Thorisson then had a goal ruled out for offside.

Correia sent on Angel Alarcon, and the Spanish forward promptly headed in a cross from Marius Broholm: 2-1.

Two minutes later, Owusu sent Torisson through and he poked the ball past the advancing Padt.

After the break, FC Utrecht hit back. Yoann Cathline dragged the ball past his marker and cleverly toe-poked home from a difficult angle: 3-2.

As Utrecht pressed harder, Telstar found space on the counter-attack. Torisson collected the ball after Utrecht cleared a corner, kept his composure and set up Ar’Jany Martha to complete the scoring.