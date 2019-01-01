'Tell Gary Lineker to f*ck off' - Cardiff manager Warnock gives foul-mouthed outburst after emotional win

The 70-year-old's side beat Bournemouth 2-0 to clinch their first win since Emiliano Sala's disappearance over the English Channel

Footage has emerged of Cardiff manager Neil Warnock saying "Tell Gary Lineker to f*ck off" when speaking to a reporter from the BBC after his side's victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Bluebirds had picked up their first win since the disappearance of new striker Emiliano Sala nearly two weeks ago, beating Bournemouth 2-0 in an emotionally-charged game at Cardiff City Stadium.

Warnock was seen in tears on the pitch after the final whistle before later being interviewed.

The 70-year-old also referred to himself as Colin in the exchange which is a long-term nickname due to his full name being an anagram of 'Colin W****r'.

"Match of the Day? Tell Gary Lineker to f*ck off," Warnock was heard saying.

"He calls me Colin. Can I say, 'Colin here'?"

Two goals from Bobby Reid had clinched the three points for Warnock's side, taking them to within two points of getting out of the bottom three.

Given the context of Sala's recent disappearance and the turmoil that has ensued since in south Wales, Warnock then broke down when applauding fans at the end of the match.

"The crowd were amazing all the way around," he said. "It has been a very emotional 10 days. It just got to me in the end. It can’t be helped, can it?

"I thought [the players] were amazing. I thought they were at Arsenal.

"Today wasn’t just about surviving, I thought we played well as well because they’re a decent team Bournemouth."

Although the search by the authorities for Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson was called off on January 24, three days after the plane disappeared, a privately-funded search got underway on Sunday alongside an underwater search led by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

The Argentine's family still hope to find him after cushions from the missing plane were found on a beach in France last Monday.

Sala had been having an exceptional season with Nantes in Ligue 1 and had netted 12 league goals in 19 appearances to earn his £15 million ($20m) move to Cardiff.