TECNO X Man City campaign winners announced

After a successful recruitment drive, two Manchester City fans have been selected to become GOAL's Trainee Man City India correspondents. This will give them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with GOAL and cover Pep Guardiola's men from close quarters until the end of the season. They will be mentored by GOAL's regional editorial team as well as dedicated Man City correspondent - Jonathan Smith.

TECNO, in association with Manchester City, has offered this innovative and purpose-driven initiative opportunity to two fans of the club in India as they continue to strive to make a positive impact on young minds with the integration of technology and sports. Hundreds of fans from across India submitted their applications for the campaign which was actively promoted on GOAL India's social handles.

We thank all the participants for taking out their time to display their passion and love for the club for this fan-programme. GOAL, TECNO, and Manchester City meticulously went through all the applications and thereafter selected the two participants who impressed the most.

On the success of the drive, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, mentioned “The TECNO X Man City campaign has been a consistent effort to help the young football enthusiasts from the journalism field to grasp the functionalities of creating precise content for their favourite football clubs and being a part of the strategizing process in the GOAL’s teams. TECNO has always undertaken multiple actions to connect and inspire India youth who are passionate to push the boundaries and seek their dreams. We have been working towards creating a dais for the zillenials to express their capabilities and talent. With the ongoing partnership with Man City, we aim to identify more of such budding talent.”

Tanish Dinesh Tiwari & Amol Ahlawat are the two selected candidates for the programme. Their entries reflected their love and passion for the club coupled with interesting insights into the sport.

"Both the candidates showed fantastic energy and excellent presence on camera. They have a good understanding of the game and more importantly have the fire in their belly to learn more," Stefan Coerts said.

The winners now will get associated with their favourite club and also get a chance to convert their passion for football into a career prospect. Additionally, they will be rewarded with Manchester City merchandise and a TECNO POVA 5G mobile phone to create content with.

“The opportunity that I have been presented with by GOAL, Manchester City and TECNO will surely help me kickstart my sports journalism career. To work for such an established website like GOAL.com, and to work with the club that I have been a fan of for the past 10 years, is simply a dream come true for me,” said Tiwari after getting selected.

His counterpart in Ahlawat also echoed the same sentiment and can’t wait to get started.

“To say that I am excited is a gross understatement. Working with GOAL, Manchester City and TECNO is a huge honour. Needless to say, I'm going to give this my absolute best and bring everything I can to the table,” expressed the winner.

The Man City logo glows on the back of the special edition of the TECNO POVA 5G smartphone. It is powered by a 5G Dimensity 900 processor, ultra-fast LPDDR5 8GB + 3GB Virtual RAM and 6.9 FHD+ Dot-in display with a 120Hz refresh rate, for seamless mobile gaming and multi-media entertainment experiences.

TECNO has been associated with Manchester City as their Official Global Tablet and Handset Partner since 2016. They are already a leading player in Africa and are substantially increasing their footprint in 40 emerging markets which includes India, where City’s fan base continues to grow.