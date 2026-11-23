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LaLiga president Javier Tebas has responded directly to comments by Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho about the pressure on referees, insisting that officials face greater pressure from Real Madrid's television channel and that its behaviour is completely different from Barcelona's.

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Tebas spoke in the mixed zone at the first Spanish Refereeing Awards ceremony, which brought together referees and representatives of Spanish football's institutions to honour the refereeing community. It comes as the row over officiating in Spain intensifies.

Villarreal's Santi Comesaña lit the fuse after Barcelona's most recent game, raising questions about the pressure referees face when taking charge of Barcelona and Real Madrid matches. Mourinho then waded in ahead of the Eindhoven match.

Hitting back, Mourinho told the press : "He is suffering from memory loss. If he wants to generalise it to all of us, he shouldn't do that with Negreira". That was a pointed nod to the Negreira case, which remains a huge controversy in Spanish football.

Tebas hit back in comments reported by Spanish newspaper "Sport", saying: "It is said that referees handle matches differently with the big teams. I don't know. Certainly these days, with everything going on around Real Madrid and Barcelona, they must be under a lot of pressure, because everyone is constantly watching what the other is doing, and in this case, Real Madrid in particular."

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Journalists pressed him: "Do you think the pressure is equal on both sides?" Tebas replied: "No." They followed up: "Where does the greater pressure come from?" His answer: "Clearly from Real Madrid TV. I think the behaviour of Real Madrid TV, which belongs to the club, is completely different from what happens at Barcelona. This is an objective fact, and there is no room to interpret it any other way."

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A source close to LaLiga said Tebas wanted to set out his position decisively after Mourinho's comments. He believes it is unfair to compare Real Madrid's conduct on refereeing with Barcelona's, because the two clubs' media messaging differs so much in nature.

The same official added that the LaLiga president thinks Real Madrid president Florentino Perez "went too far" at the club's recent meeting. Tebas also rejects Perez's call for him to resign, dismissing it as "just another request on the list of requests". The episode underlines the ongoing tension between LaLiga and the club's board.

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Tebas called the shift in stance from Real Madrid and their TV network towards Barcelona, which came immediately after the Catalan club were relegated from LaLiga, "unprecedented". He insisted it has ramped up the pressure on referees in recent times.

On the Negreira case, which Mourinho had raised, Tebas defended LaLiga's position in court and insisted it is compatible with maintaining the league's relationship with Barcelona.

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Tebas concluded: "We are maintaining our position legally, and as regards Barcelona's conduct, we continue to support them. What we will not do is break off relations. We will see what the courts decide." The message was clear: he won't back down.

His comments are likely to draw fresh responses from Real Madrid and Mourinho, with decisive matches on the horizon. Refereeing and media pressure remain among the most inflammatory issues in Spanish football, and they colour the atmosphere before every round of league fixtures.