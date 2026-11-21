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Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, has launched a fresh attack on Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez in response to his remarks at the club's general assembly, standing firm on his position over the Negreira case and the CVC fund agreement.

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Tebas took to X with two posts, picking apart Pérez's speech to Real Madrid's general assembly point by point. Pérez had used the address to renew his attack on LaLiga and its president.

The first post opened with a challenge: "Florentino, before you call for my resignation again, read my full post of 16 October. In it I explained the communication techniques on Real Madrid's channel that I criticised, and why. I stand by what I wrote and I have committed no wrongdoing."

Tebas then turned to the Negreira case: "You say Real Madrid seems to be the only one interested in uncovering the Negreira case. On 21 February 2023, six days after the case became public, we sent UEFA a legal report and documents regarding the payments."

He laid out LaLiga's own timeline: "On 3 March LaLiga appeared in court as a private prosecutor, while Real Madrid announced on 12 March that it would join. Where is this alleged silence from LaLiga? And no passivity of any kind. Before you believe what your 'advisers' tell you, ask the lawyers representing Real Madrid in the case."

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Next, he questioned the timing of Pérez's stance: "The hours of broadcasting on Real Madrid's channel do not make you the most active in court either. And since you talk about integrity, Florentino, how do you explain that this fit of 'integrity' intensified precisely when Barcelona stopped being your partner in the European Super League?"

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The LaLiga chief also pointed to Pérez's spell on the federation board: "And how do you explain that, six months after the case broke, you remained on the board of the Spanish federation? You did not say a single word about that today. That is what I call complicit silence, or silence 'on demand'."

He added: "Look at what your channel broadcasts and what your board signs. In your letter to the federation you spoke of 'manipulation and falsification of the competition'. LaLiga will continue to demand that the Negreira case be investigated to the very end."

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Then he went further: "And it will continue to reject the narrative of a 'corrupt LaLiga' and 'stolen titles' that you have been building for years. That narrative, Florentino, is what truly damages the integrity of the competition."



The second post was just as pointed: "Florentino, another general assembly and once again the claim that LaLiga wanted to 'put its hand in the pocket' of Real Madrid's members. You seem to be a broken record."

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On the CVC deal, Tebas wrote: "If you are so sure that we wanted to take 11% of your audiovisual rights for 50 years, then also mention how much Real Madrid ceded to the CVC fund: zero per cent. Joining was voluntary, Real Madrid decided to stay out and, as the Provincial Court of Madrid confirmed, the clubs that stayed out do not pay the costs of the operation either."

He then set out the legal record: "Two courts upheld the CVC operation approved by the clubs on 10 December 2021: first Madrid Court of First Instance No. 15, then the Provincial Court. Real Madrid turned to the Supreme Court, which has not yet decided whether to admit your appeal. Your members know this too, because the club itself announced in June that it had lost the appeal."

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Real Madrid's statement from this week came in for criticism too: "By the way, the statement published this week to build a new narrative referred to a different agreement, the preliminary agreement of 12 August 2021. Its annulment became final because of a matter of legal deadlines concerning the right to information at that assembly, while the final December operation remains valid. Why did you not explain this difference in your statement?"

Tebas signed off with a jab at Pérez's political connections: "On the amendments, I repeat what I told you in 2024. The draft law included rights that the courts had already recognised for LaLiga, and you asked for them to be changed before it reached the Council of Ministers. And today, when talking about the leaders of the People's Party and the Socialist Party, you yourself tell your members 'both of them helped me', and then go on to talk about LaLiga's 'lobby'. As a lobby, Florentino, I tell you that you are the 'Pope' in this matter."