Tebas condemns chants "insulting Islam"… and stands in solidarity with Yamal

Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, has spoken out about the racist behaviour witnessed during Tuesday evening’s friendly between Spain and Egypt, as part of both teams’ preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

The match ended in a goalless draw, but fans at the stadium booed during the playing of the Egyptian national anthem and then chanted insults against Islam.

The Spanish government, the Spanish Football Federation, and many Spanish figures – most notably La Roja manager Luis de La Fuente and team star Lamine Yamal – condemned what happened at the stadium.

The Catalan police have launched an investigation into these events, which have sparked angry reactions in Egypt, Spain and elsewhere.

In an exclusive interview with the Saudi newspaper Okaz, Tebas said: “What happened with some Spanish fans against Egypt is absolutely appalling, and there is absolutely no justification for it.”

He added: “The racist chants represent a minority of fans, not the vast majority of Spanish football supporters.”

Tebas endorsed the message from Spanish national team star Lamine Yamal, saying: “Yamal’s message was absolutely spot on.”

Yamal posted a message on his social media accounts, expressing his anger at those who chanted these slogans, describing them as “ignorant” and “racist”.

Yamal said: “I am a Muslim, praise be to God. Yesterday, I heard chants in the stadium saying: ‘Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim.’ I know these chants were directed at the opposing team and not at me personally, but as a Muslim, this is considered disrespectful and unacceptable.”

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