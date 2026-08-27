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Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Translated by

Tears and shock: behind the scenes of Ronaldo's substitution on the night of Al-Nassr's comeback

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Ettifaq
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Portuguese star is going through difficult moments!

Media reports have revealed why Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted during Tuesday's hard-fought 3-2 win over Al-Ettifaq in the third round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Read also.. Refereeing expert: Cristiano deserved a penalty.. and there was an error in Pinto's sending-off

Australian coach Ange Postecoglou pulled "the Don" at half-time, a move that stunned everyone, especially given the angry gestures Ronaldo had made as the first half drew to a close.

Some read that anger as frustration with the team's display, on top of learning he was about to be taken off.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR

According to media personality Khalid Al-Shanif, speaking on his programme "Doreena Ghair", Ronaldo himself asked to come off against Al-Ettifaq at half-time so a more energetic player could press and help the team.

He explained that "Ronaldo came off in agreement with the coach and was not forced to do so. He believed the team's interest lay in his coming off and bringing on another player, which is what happened".

Al-Shanif confirmed that Ronaldo broke down in tears heavily after the match, the main reason he did not come out to greet the fans as usual.

Al-Nassr now turn to Al-Taawoun tomorrow, Friday, in the fourth round of the Roshn Pro League, having won each of their opening three matches.

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