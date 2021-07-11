Tavares picks Henry & Smith Rowe as his favourite Arsenal players

The left-back has expressed his admiration towards the France legend and the England youth international

Nuno Tavares has named Thierry Henry, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Sako as his favourite Arsenal players.

The Portugal youth international of Cape Verdean descent joined the Premier League side on a five-year deal for £7m ($9.7m) to become the Gunners' first signing of the summer.

He broke into Benfica’s first team at the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign and went ahead to make 41 senior appearances in all competitions for the Eagles, scoring once and providing seven assists.

When asked to name his preferred Arsenal stars, the 21-year-old mentioned the legendary French forward as well as the youngsters who are part of Mikel Arteta’s current squad.

“In the present, I like [Emile Smith Rowe], because he is my generation,” Tavares told Arsenal website.

“He's played against us, on the same side - he played on the right, I played on the left - for the selection (youth) team.

“He's a good player, and I see Saka too. Young players, good players. From the past I like Henry. A very good player, and it's good for me to remember that story.”

He also pointed out that the North London team has a good project because he would develop alongside the young players in the Gunners’ setup.

“You have a good project,” he continued. “Young people, it's good for me and we learn together, because we can understand together, and we can have an evolution together with the young guys.

“It's the same. It's a good project with young guys and we understand each other.”

Tavares had expressed his delight in joining the 13-time English champions while highlighting the role Edu and Arteta played.

"I'm so excited because it is a big club and for me as a young guy, it is a pleasure to be here," he added.

"When I finished the season, my agent told me that Arsenal were interested in me.

“In the first instance I was very happy and after this I dreamed about it, and [spoke about it] with my mum. I was so excited to be here, and now I'm here I'm so happy.

"Mikel and Edu helped me so much. They speak with me every time and call me and I feel people want me here. I like that because I need this power and I'm so grateful for this."