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Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy has revealed the inside story of his save from the penalty missed by Morocco's Brahim Díaz in the closing minutes of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, which brought the two sides together on 18 January.

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Mendy has opened up on the mind games he used to unsettle the Real Madrid man before the spot-kick, according to French network RMC Sport.

Ten months on, the Senegal goalkeeper relived that extraordinary moment. He admitted he set out to sow doubt in Díaz's mind and exploit the immense pressure that comes with a final.

Mendy was speaking on a "Canal+ Afrique" programme on Friday evening, looking back on the penalty that turned out to be the turning point of the match.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper said he didn't rely on reflexes and anticipation alone. He also went after Díaz's state of mind, taking up as much space as possible in front of him so the target looked harder to find, and aiming a few provocative remarks at him to break his concentration.

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It all unfolded in the closing minutes of the final between Senegal and Morocco. The Atlas Lions won a penalty in stoppage time, and the atmosphere turned ugly as Senegal's players surrounded the officials in protest.

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Around 15 minutes of tension and chaos followed before Brahim Díaz finally stepped up. He went for a "Panenka", trying to fool Mendy with a chip down the middle. Mendy saved it, denying Morocco the lead at a decisive moment.

Mendy, who retired from international football last September, explained exactly how he tried to get into Díaz's head. It's about creating uncertainty and filling as much space as possible in front of the taker, he said, so the goal feels smaller than it really is.

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He added that the short distance between keeper and taker magnifies the sense of the duel, especially in decisive moments when the psychological pressure mounts. He tried to turn that to his advantage, and wound Díaz up with a few words to anger and distract him.

The save did more than deny Morocco a goal that could have won them the title. Senegal regained their composure, and Pape Gueye went on to score the only goal of the match to give them victory on the pitch.

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The final whistle didn't end the controversy, though. The case took unexpected legal turns when the Confederation of African Football later announced that Morocco would be considered winners of the tournament because of the events surrounding the match. Senegal rejected the decision and took their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Mendy's comments come with the fate of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title still unresolved. The Court of Arbitration for Sport held its hearing in the case in Lausanne, Switzerland, in early October, and will now issue its final decision on which side is entitled to the crown.