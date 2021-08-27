Fan View: ‘Al Ahly are bigger than Brighton’ – South Africans react after Tau switch

The 27-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns man was finally unveiled on Thursday to reunite with his ex-coach Pitso Mosimane

South Africans have reacted with mixed emotions following the decision by forward Percy Tau to leave Brighton & Hove Albion for Al Ahly.

After months of transfer speculation, the 27-year-old was finally unveiled by the Egyptian giants on Thursday, leaving the Premier League side, where he still had a year left on his contract, to reunite with his former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

The latest transfer has left many South Africans divided, with some feeling Tau, who managed just three Premier League appearances at the Seagulls, had made the right decision to quit while others opined he deserved to stay in England.

Others feel the Bafana Bafana star, who joined the Egyptian giants on a four-year deal, made a mistake to leave Belgian outfit Club Brugge, where he was on loan, for Brighton before his latest transfer.

Below is how South Africans reacted on Twitter after the move to the African giants was confirmed.

Al Ahly is much bigger than Brigton — Heri (@MimiMzaramo) August 27, 2021

Percy Tau made a great decision. What's the point of being there if you not gonna be used? Great Move @percymuzitau22 and all the best with your new chapter. — ChefMinionSam (@LeoSam_SA) August 27, 2021

So Percy Tau, until Wednesday, the only South African footballer gracing the Premier League, has left Brighton for Al Ahly meaning that Africa's number one football commercial capital does not have representation in Premier League let alone in Europe's big leagues. — Peter Kanjere (@KanjerePeter) August 27, 2021

Percy Tau would be playing serious football here had he not let Blub Brugge https://t.co/1lNGOS1lW4 — iSlwane🦍 (@salim_sgo) August 27, 2021

People should be happy percy tau went to Egypt i mean whats the use of being benched in England instead of playing. Im sure its pitso who convinced him to Egypt teams in Belgium are crying for him. — Munje Martin (@Munje101) August 27, 2021

Colonised minds think #percytau joining AL Ahly is downgrade but for me it's a step up, with Al Ahly he is going to compete for trophies, participate in Champions league and FIFA club world cup which is impossible for Brighton #percytau — Mnceh (@LiHlubi_eli) August 27, 2021

Thanks for the opportunity you gave @percymuzitau22 it was great fun to follow you and share funny, emotional and awkward moments. All the best...as we bow out to follow @AlAhly — Ntoshane Mohlamonyane (@ntoshanem) August 27, 2021

This generation of South African players in Europe is very disappointing...Percy Tau is back in Africa. Keagan Dolly is also back and now there are rumors that Bongani Zungu is joining Sundowns 😭😭😭 — ⭕🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴⭕ (@Supris_e_) August 27, 2021

Now I can unfollow this club 😁



All the best lion of Judah, @AlAhly here I come 😎 — ActionSA 🇿🇦 (@prosingo) August 27, 2021

Percy Tau wasn’t given game time by that small club. And the little he got, he made an impact. BHA manager just didn’t fancy him, but to say Tau failed, that’s a bit harsh and untrue. — Lungile (@LungileM_Journo) August 27, 2021

I wish Percy Tau nothing but the best, the Egyptian league is normally not kind to foreigners so he will have to make it on merit, but at least coach Pitso is there so we already deducting the racism tax if he’s not being selected, so it’s time to tell if he’s finished or not. — 𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐯 (@_BigSexy) August 27, 2021

Why are you not happy for Percy Tau Al Ahly Move from Brighton?#YallaYaAhly pic.twitter.com/MwIa5nqpxV — Jovaza (@Jovazablog) August 27, 2021