Tatsuma Yoshida to run the rule over thirty players called up for national team training

SINGAPORE, 02 AUGUST 2019 – Thirty players from the Singapore Premier League (SPL) have been called up for National Team training next week by Singapore National Team Coach Tatsuma Yoshida.
Since taking up the position, the Japanese has attended SPL matches across the island to scour and identify players he would like to take a closer look at and will use these training sessions as an opportunity to do so. The training sessions will also provide Tatsuma with added face time with the players as he makes his preparations for the World Cup Qualifiers which begin later in September. The Lions will kick off their qualifying campaign with a home game against Yemen.
The players have been drawn from across all seven local clubs and will report on 5 and 10 August at Geylang Field.
Players List
|S/N
|Name
|POS
|YOB
|CLUB/SCHOOL
1.
|Riduan Barudin
|GK
|1987
|Hougang United
|2.
|Syazwan Buhari
|GK
|1992
|Tampines Rovers
|3.
|Zainol Gulam
|GK
|1992
|Geylang International
|4.
|Zharfan Rohaizad
|GK
|1997
|Young Lions
|5.
|Amirul Adli
|DF
|1996
|Tampines Rovers
|6.
|Faizal Roslan
|DF
|1995
|Home United
|7.
|Lionel Tan
|DF
|1997
|Young Lions
|8.
|Anders Aplin
|DF
|1991
|Geylang International
|9.
|Tajeli Slamat
|DF
|1994
|Warriors FC
|10
Iqram Rifqi
|DF
|1996
|Home United
|11.
|Syahrul Sazali
|DF
|1998
|Young Lions
|12.
|Irwan Shah
|DF
|1988
|Tampines Rovers
|13.
Zulqarnaen Suzliman
|DF
|1998
|Young Lions
|14.
|Nazrul Nazari
|DF
|1991
|Hougang United
|15.
|Afiq Yunos
|DF
|1990
|Hougang United
|16.
|Shahdan Sulaiman
|MF
|1988
|Tampines Rovers
|17.
|Hami Syahin
|MF
|1998
|Home United
|18.
|MF
|1989
|Tampines Rovers
|19.
|Jacob Mahler
|MF
|2000
|Young Lions
|20.
|MF
|1992
|Geylang International
|21.
|MF
|1991
|Hougang United
|22.
|MF
|1992
Warriors FC
|23.
|FW
|1991
|Geylang International
|24.
|FW
|1988
|Home United
|25.
|FW
|1990
|Warriors FC
|26.
|FW
|1997
|Home United
|27.
|FW
|1994
|Geylang International
|28.
|FW
|1992
|Hougang United
|29.
|FW
|1994
|Balestier Khalsa
|30.
|FW
|1992
|Geylang International