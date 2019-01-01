Singapore

Tatsuma Yoshida to run the rule over thirty players called up for national team training

Tatsuma Yoshida to conduct two trainings to further examine players

SINGAPORE, 02 AUGUST 2019 – Thirty players from the Singapore Premier League (SPL) have been called up for National Team training next week by Singapore National Team Coach Tatsuma Yoshida.

Since taking up the position, the Japanese has attended SPL matches across the island to scour and identify players he would like to take a closer look at and will use these training sessions as an opportunity to do so. The training sessions will also provide Tatsuma with added face time with the players as he makes his preparations for the World Cup Qualifiers which begin later in September. The Lions will kick off their qualifying campaign with a home game against Yemen.

The players have been drawn from across all seven local clubs and will report on 5 and 10 August at Geylang Field.

Players List

S/N Name POS YOB CLUB/SCHOOL

1.

 Riduan Barudin GK 1987 Hougang United
2. Syazwan Buhari GK 1992 Tampines Rovers
3. Zainol Gulam GK 1992 Geylang International
4. Zharfan Rohaizad GK 1997 Young Lions
5. Amirul Adli DF 1996 Tampines Rovers
6. Faizal Roslan DF 1995 Home United
7. Lionel Tan DF 1997 Young Lions
8. Anders Aplin DF 1991 Geylang International
9. Tajeli Slamat DF 1994 Warriors FC
10

Iqram Rifqi

 DF 1996 Home United
11. Syahrul Sazali DF 1998 Young Lions
12. Irwan Shah DF 1988 Tampines Rovers
13.

Zulqarnaen Suzliman

 DF 1998 Young Lions
14. Nazrul Nazari DF 1991 Hougang United
15. Afiq Yunos DF 1990 Hougang United
16. Shahdan Sulaiman MF 1988 Tampines Rovers
17. Hami Syahin MF 1998 Home United
18.

Yasir Hanapi

  
MF 1989 Tampines Rovers
19. Jacob Mahler MF 2000 Young Lions
20.

Christopher van Huizen

  
MF 1992 Geylang International
21.

Zulfahmi Arifin

  
MF 1991 Hougang United
22.

Sahil Suhaimi

  
MF 1992

Warriors FC
23.

Shawal Anuar

  
FW 1991 Geylang International
24.

Hafiz Nor

  
FW 1988 Home United
25.

Gabriel Quak

  
FW 1990 Warriors FC
26.

Amiruldin Asraf

  
FW 1997 Home United
27.

Fareez Farhan

  
FW 1994 Geylang International
28.

Faris Ramli

  
FW 1992 Hougang United
29.

Hazzuwan Halim

  
FW 1994 Balestier Khalsa
30.

Amy Recha

  
FW 1992 Geylang International

