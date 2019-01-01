TATSUMA NAMES LIONS SQUAD FOR SEPTEMBER WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

Singapore National Team Coach Tatsuma Yoshida today named his 23-strong squad to face Yemen and Palestine in their first two Group D matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022™ and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 campaign this month.

The Japanese have handed the trio of Zharfan Rohaizad, Darren Teh and Hazzuwan Halim their maiden senior call-ups.

Hafiz Nor’s impressive form this season has earned him a recall to the Lions side, having garnered the second of his two caps in July 2016. Shawal Anuar has also done well to recover from a long-term injury to be involved in the squad for the first time since March 2018.

Tatsuma said: “I have been keeping tabs on the progress of our players, both in the and abroad, over the past three months and all of the players in this squad are here on merit as they have performed well for their clubs.

“I am confident of this squad’s abilities and we are going into the games with a positive mindset. I feel relaxed and am looking forward to the final phase of preparations as we target victory at home.”

The Lions will begin centralised training on Monday, 2 September and will kick off their Group D campaign against Yemen at the National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub on 5 September before hosting Palestine five days later at the Jalan Besar Stadium.