Tatsuma must solve Lions' defensive woes before clash with Uzbekistan

Tatsuma Yoshida will have plenty to ponder on after his team's 3-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia.....

Tatsuma Yoshida will have plenty to ponder on after his team's 3-0 defeat to yesterday.

Indeed one of the foremost issues on his mind will be to fix the Lions' porous defence which was absolutely ripped apart by Saudi Arabia's forwards. Singapore has conceded six goals at this 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, and if they are to progress out from the group - the backline must be watertight against Uzbekistan.

At the King Abdullah Stadium, Safuwan Baharudin, Irfan Fandi and Baihakki Khaizan looked a shadow of their former selves. A litany of schoolboy errors - including rash challenges were all on display.

It was simply a situation of defensive fiascos which could have been compounded if not for woeful finishing from their opponents. ForTatsuma, his job now will be to settle on a permanent defensive selection for he has chopped and changed too many times.

A strong base will be needed if the Lions are to get a good result against the team from Central Asia on October 15.