Tariqe Fosu: Ghana star assesses right-back performance in Championship win over Reading

The 25-year-old talks about being deployed at fullback against his former club

international Tariqe Fosu Henry believes he delivered a “decent” performance at an “unusual” right-back position for in Saturday’s 3-1 Championship win over Reading.

A winger, the 25-year-old had to take on a fullback position in the matchweek 20 fixture at Brentford Community Stadium owing to the absence of Rico Henry.

Although Sone Aluko was on target for the visitors after the interval, first half goals from Mathias Jensen effort Bryan Mbeumo (twice) ensured three points for the hosts.

“It was a good result against a good side. There have been a few changes and stuff. Charlie stepped in and I thought he’s done really well,” Fosu, a product of Readings youth system, said, as reported by his club’s official website.

“I am doing a job at right-back as well. I think it was a good win and great team performance. It’s a bit different to my usual position but obviously Henrik’s injured so I stepped in. It’s decent.

“[The backline] was good, we broke out of a lot of their chances. In the second half, they created quite a few chances but I thought we were solid and we’re buzzing with the win obviously.”

“We’re on a good run and it’s important that we keep focus, continue working hard and get the results.”

Saturday’s win has taken Brentford to fourth on the league table, keeping them in pole position to, in the least, grab a spot for the Championship play-off.

Fosu, who has four international appearances for Ghana, made his debut at right-back in what ended in a 3-0 defeat to Mali in a friendly fixture in October. The unusual deployment raised criticism on Black Stars coach CK Akonnor.

Three days later, the attacker made his second appearance for Ghana but this time as a left winger. It would be a memorable game for the former Reading man as he scored the opening goal in a big 5-1 triumph over in a second friendly tie.

Fosu was born in Wandsworth in but chose to pledge his international future to Ghana where his parents come from.

He would be hoping to keep his place in the Black Stars set-up when the team assembles for their next assignment in March next year.