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Al Hilal v Al Fateh - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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Tarek Dhiab: there is no striker who can dribble past the Al-Hilal star

Al Hilal
M. Mahzari
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

What did the former Al Ahly star say?

Tunisia's Tarek Dhiab, the former Al-Ahli Saudi player, reckons Al-Hilal boast a wonderful group of players, and he insists the team has improved significantly under Simone Inzaghi.

Al-Hilal ground out a tough 2-0 win over Al-Fateh on Saturday to bring the curtain down on matchweek 12 of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

Read also: Unprecedented goals: matchweek 12 sets an unprecedented historic record!

Dhiab told the "Thmanyah" network: "Al-Hilal possess a wonderful group of players, especially the right-back Mohamed Mahzari. He has managed to develop himself clearly, and he is a winning deal for Al-Hilal without the slightest doubt."

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He added: "A wonderful player who has managed to impose himself both offensively and defensively, and most importantly there is difficulty for any attacker in getting past him, because he stands with great solidity."

Asked about Mahzari claiming the man of the match award, he replied: "He certainly deserves it, because he is a great asset for Al-Hilal."

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