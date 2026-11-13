Tare on AC Milan: “Allegri and I should have paid more attention to certain dynamics. I never had the chance to speak to Cardinale; I didn’t want to go over certain people’s heads.”

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Six months after his dismissal, former sporting director Igli Tare gives his version of events from last season at AC Milan. The Albanian executive speaks about himself in a wide-ranging interview with Sky Sport Unplugged.

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"Until March/April we were always first or second, then we collapsed mentally because of other factors, including some outside the squad, that I don’t want to talk about. Allegri and I should have paid more attention to certain dynamics." Tare is likely referring to the argument between Ibrahimovic and Allegri over the handling of some of the squad's big names, such as Pulisic and Leao.

On his relationship with Cardinale: "Just after the Jashari negotiations ended, I was very pleased to get a call from Cardinale. He said I could speak to him about anything. But I never had the chance, because there were people above me whom I didn’t want to bypass."

His transfer-market regret: "One of our targets was Xhaka, precisely because we wanted to bring players into the squad with the qualities needed to lead a group."

"Losing 2-1 to Cagliari, in the way we lost... I think it was the worst match of my life. I’ll never forget how I felt and the sadness I felt for the fans at the stadium that evening."

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On Leao: "I was genuinely very fond of Leao as a person, but he’s the player we all expected more from. I think football was no longer a priority for him. That’s how I see it. What were his priorities? I think, to some extent, his life outside football, music, fashion... but I never doubted his commitment to Milan. He was troubled by the fact that he wasn’t performing as he had before, and he also had a lot of physical problems."

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Pulisic and Gimenez: "What really disappointed me was that I expected more responsibility and leadership from Pulisic: he’s a top-level player with unquestionable quality. But in terms of performances, things happened that I had never experienced in my career. Take Gimenez: an extraordinary lad whose numbers spoke for themselves, yet he couldn’t score a goal for a year. Then Pulisic went six months without scoring a goal. Then Leao didn’t score for 4 months. These are situations you rarely see in football."

On Goretzka: "Goretzka? At the time, Furlani put him forward as an idea. The idea was to build a project with a mix of young players with an important future ahead of them and players who were ready."

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"When I arrived at Milan, the only thing they asked me to do was bring in an Italian manager. Allegri brought a lot of experience; at the time, I thought he was the right person to get us into the Champions League straight away."

"I’ve had a chance to speak to Allegri. He’s also very sorry that it ended that way. Milan are something special to him."

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"Joe Gomez from Liverpool? Guehi’s move from Crystal Palace to Liverpool fell through, and at the last moment they backed out. We already had an agreement in place; we were just waiting for that deal to be completed."