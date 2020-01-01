Tanzania eye Algeria scalp after thrashing Mauritania in Unaf opener

The Twiga Stars made a winning start to their campaign in the North African five-nation championship in Tunisia.

recorded a fine start at the Union of North African Federations (Unaf) women's tournament, with a 7-0 victory over Mauritania at the Al-Kram Stadium on Friday.

The Twiga Stars, who finished as runners-up at the 2019 Cecafa Women's Cup are competing as guests in the five-nation event, which also features , , and Mauritania.

The East Africans made a promising start to the encounter, with Amina Balali opening the scoring in the eight minutes before Oba Klimon doubled the lead five minutes later.

In the 23rd minute, Fatima Saloum extended the advantage for Tanzania, firing home the third before Onikia Kasunga slotted in the fourth five minutes later.

The rampant Tanzanians did not take their foot off the pedal as Umarai Shorwa notched a brace in the 29th and 38th minute before Kadushu Shabami wrapped up the victory on the brink of half time.

In the other opening day match, Sana Al Masoudi's 65th-minute strike handed Morocco a narrow 1-0 triumph over hosts Tunisia.

The results mean Tanzania lead the standings on goal difference despite being tied with Morocco on three points after the opening matches.

On Sunday, the round-robin women's competition continued in Rades, with Algeria taking on Tanzania in the early kick-off before Tunisia battle Mauritania.

The five-nation competition is offering the countries a huge platform to prepare for the upcoming qualifiers for the 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations, with the first round ties scheduled for April.

Tanzania will be aiming to claim the North African title but must build on their winning start with another triumph over Algeria on Sunday.