Cheng Hoe wants Malaysia to use momentum of Indonesia win to surprise UAE

Malaysia boss Tan Cheng Hoe is determined to make his charges continue their good performance in Group G of the World Cup Asia qualification campaign.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Having put Indonesia to the sword on matchday one last Thursday with a dramatic last-gasp 3-2 away win, the Harimau Malaya will now face another daunting task, hosting Middle Eastern behemoths United Arab Emirates ( ) on Tuesday.

"Of course UAE are the favourites as they're above us in the FIFA rankings, and recently reached the semi-finals. It's safe to say that they're head and shoulders ahead of us.

"But my players' confidence is at a high following our win against Indonesia, and we want to produce another good performance," said the 51-year old trainer just before conducting training on Sunday.

When asked whether UAE, who did not have a qualification game on matchday one and did not schedule a friendly on that day, will have the advantage of fitter players, the former boss responded in the negative.

"Sure, from a sports science point of view they have the advantage as they are now better rested, while they have also seen our game.

"That's why my players need to step up and play better than they did in the previous games. Mistakes need to be rectified," remarked Cheng Hoe at the KLFA Stadium, Cheras.

