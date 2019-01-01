TCH: A Raya present for all of Malaysia

The Malaysia head coach attributed the thrashing of Timor Leste as a big present for the public in the middle of national festivities.

It was a match Malaysia and Malaysians did not want because it meant preparations to go on through the festive Hari Raya holidays and the match taking place at a time when supporters would rather celebrate the holiday with their family. But all the sacrifice put in were quickly reimbursed after Malaysia ran out 7-1 winners against Timor Leste on Friday.

La'Vere Corbin-Ong, Shahrel Fikri, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Safawi Rasid (2), Faiz Nasir and Akhyar Rashid all got on the scoresheet as Malaysia ran riot against a hapless Timor Leste. Four goals in the first half set the tone of the match and the consolation goal the away side scored early in the second half only served to spur Malaysia on.

Yet despite the massive win which makes Tuesday's second leg almost redundant, Tan Cheng Hoe isn't allowing his players to let down their gauntlet yet. The head coach insist that he wants his players to keep the same desire and momentum for the June 11 match.

"This is a Raya present for all the supporters of Malaysian football as well as the people of Malaysia. Of course we cannot be complacent in our preparations for the next game but at the same time, a big compliment to the players who played with their hearts out.

"In football there's no perfect match. Every still made mistakes and it's not that we scored a goal with our every attack. We still need to better our passing but overall it was a good performance from the players and we played the way we wanted," said Cheng Hoe in the post-match press conference.

While the inability to keep a clean sheet in a match where Malaysia was completely dominant can be a little bit frustrating, the scoreline makes that a moot point in the grand scheme of things. But the one major disappointment from the match would have been the knee injury Syafiq Ahmad picked up which forced his withdrawal after only 14 minutes played.

"Always I said when we play a high line of defence and we lose the ball, we have to be quick to regain the ball. The transition has to be quicker but I'm sure the players will improve game by game. We'll look at how it goes in the next few days of training but at the moment I'm very worried about Syafiq picking up a serious injury. We're hoping that it will be a positive outcome on him ahead of the next game," added Cheng Hoe.

This was the current Johor Darul Ta'zim's player chance to cement a place in the starting line-up of the national team as he seemed to be the preferred choice playing behind Norshahrul Idlan Talaha in a roaming support striker cum attacking midfielder role.

In a time where local strikers are a premium, losing the chance for Syafiq to have a continued run in the team is not what Cheng Hoe is hoping for. But in the context of qualification towards the second round of the qualifiers, Malaysia already have one foot in the next round of draw.

