Anglo-Nigerian Tammy Abraham stars in Aston Villa defeat of Bolton Wanderers
Tammy Abraham provided an assist and a goal as Aston Villa eased to a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Friday.
Abraham continued his impressive form in the Championship by extending his tally to 25 goals and three assists after 37 games this season.
The Chelsea loanee assisted Jack Grealish in breaking the deadlock in the 47th minute before doubling the lead 10 minutes later.
Abraham's goal sealed maximum points for Aston Villa who are on a nine-game winning streak in the league.
The 21-year-old was later substituted at the hour mark while Egypt's Ahmed El-Mohamady and Ghana's Albert Adomah were in action for the full 90 minutes.
Aston Villa are fifth in the league standings with 72 points from 43 matches and they welcome Millwall to Villa Park for Monday's Championship outing.
On the international scene, El-Mohamady's Egypt have been placed in Group A at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Uganda, DR Congo and Zimbabwe while Adomah's Ghana are drawn in Group F with Benin, Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau.
Egypt, the host of this year's Afcon, will lock horns against Zimbabwe for the opening fixture at the Cairo International Stadium on June 21 while Ghana have a date against Benin on June 25.