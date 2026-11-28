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With the Jawwy U21 Elite League reaching matchday 12 of the 2026-2027 season, the positive signs keep coming for Saudi talents looking for a chance to emerge and catch the eye. The competition gives young players valuable room to prove themselves, at a time of growing talk about the need to invest in the rising generations ahead of the challenges to come, chief among them the Saudi national team's project for the 2034 World Cup.

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Matchday 12 threw up more than one name worth keeping an eye on: goalkeepers who shone despite their teams' results, players who marked the round with fine goals, and strikers still chasing top spot in the scoring charts. Here are the five talents who stood out most.

Salman Al-Jadani: Al-Ahli goalkeeper saves what he can

Al-Ahli lost to Al-Riyadh, but goalkeeper Salman Al-Jadani still emerged as one of his side's standout performers. He kept out several dangerous attempts and stopped the margin growing, particularly when one-on-ones and crosses repeatedly threatened his goal.

His afternoon wasn't flawless. The ball slipped from his grasp from Abdulelah Al-Talea's shot, which led to Bathir Al-Rashidi's goal. That doesn't cancel out the important interventions the young keeper made throughout the match. Al-Jadani faced constant attacking pressure and kept Al-Ahli in the game despite the defensive errors that troubled the team.

That experience matters all the more amid the ongoing debate about the future of the goalkeeping position in Al-Ahli's first team, and the club's need to prepare young options who can compete in years to come.

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Fawaz Al-Mashhour: an Al-Nassr thunderbolt in the spirit of Kompany

Fawaz Al-Mashhour, the Al-Nassr full-back who wears the No.2 shirt, didn't need to score regularly to catch the eye. He left an exceptional mark instead, finding the net with a rocket from outside the box.

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The strike recalled one of Vincent Kompany's most famous moments in a Manchester City shirt. The former Belgian defender unleashed a long-range shot into the Leicester City net during the 2018-2019 season, at a decisive moment in the Premier League title race.

Like Kompany in that moment, Al-Mashhour isn't known as a prolific scorer. But the young full-back proved he has an extra weapon that can make the difference, especially when he's given space to push forward and shoot.

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Faisal Al-Shammari: Al-Ettifaq defeat cannot hide their goalkeeper's brilliance

Faisal Al-Shammari was one of the names worth dwelling on in Al-Ettifaq's match against Al-Nassr. The goalkeeper performed well despite his side's defeat, keeping out a number of Al-Nassr efforts that threatened to add to the scoreline.

His quick reflexes and handling of close-range chances kept Al-Ettifaq in the contest for spells. It showed the team don't rely solely on their attacking strength in the Jawwy League. They also have players who can contribute at the back.

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Wael Kaddan: November brings a rediscovery for the Al-Faisaly striker

Wael Kaddan, Al-Faisaly's striker and winger, stepped up to the youth side last November and has gradually been making a name for himself. He'd been top scorer for the Under-18s, but needed some time to adjust to the challenges of the new stage.

Now he's reaping the rewards of his development, with three goals in his last four matches. He has formed an eye-catching attacking partnership with Dayo Osho and contributed to his side's positive results, including last round's win over Al-Watan.

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Read also: Video: historic win sends Al-Nassr back to the top of the Roshn Saudi League for now

Kaddan's attacking versatility lets him play in more than one position. That makes him a name worth watching in the coming rounds, especially if he maintains his current scoring rate.

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Abdulmajeed Sharif: Al-Taawoun striker closes in on the top

While others grabbed the headlines with an exceptional goal or decisive saves, Al-Taawoun's Abdulmajeed Sharif keeps quietly climbing the scoring charts. Four goals in the last three rounds have taken his tally to eight.

One more would draw him level with Musa Adam and Amadou Diang, putting him within touching distance of a serious challenge for top spot in the scoring charts. He can call on a variety of solutions in front of goal.

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Sharif doesn't rely on one way of scoring. He's good in the air, moves well inside the box and can shoot from different distances. Those qualities have made the No.30 one of the most promising attacking players in the competition.

Al-Jadani and Al-Shammari's brilliance, Al-Mashhour's thunderbolt, Kaddan's rise and Sharif's scoring form all confirmed on matchday 12 that the Jawwy Elite League isn't only about results. It's also producing names worth following, and the hope is that these early steps turn into real strides towards Roshn Saudi League sides and the national teams.