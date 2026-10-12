With Manchester City facing charges of breaching the Premier League's financial rules, Paul Pogba could not resist taking a swipe at his former rivals.

The French midfielder was in Singapore for events with his partners, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix, when the question of City's 115 charges came up. He answered with biting sarcasm, hinting that a couple of Premier League titles might be up for grabs.

His joke, as reported by "Foot Mercato": "Honestly, I have nothing to say. I just hope it doesn't affect the Premier League and that we can get two titles back."

That points straight at the seasons when Manchester United finished behind their neighbours, who now face a wide-ranging investigation into possible financial breaches.

Pogba meant 2017-2018 and 2020-2021. United were runners-up to City in both.

He played in each of those campaigns, so in theory the 2018 World Cup winner could see two more medals land in his cabinet should City be stripped of the titles and the runners-up handed them instead.

All of it stays hypothetical, though. Any sanctions, and whatever sporting consequences follow, hinge on the decisions reached during the proceedings.