Tajikistan looking to adapt to weather, try out players against Malaysia

Tajikistan will play Malaysia in a friendly on Saturday, before taking on Myanmar in their World Cup qualification encounter on Thursday next week.

Tajikistan are going to play in their friendly match against Malaysia on Saturday with a number of objectives in mind.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, head coach Usmon Toshev remarked that the friendly is a good chance for his side to adapt to a similar weather in which they will play their next encounter, an away World Cup qualification match against Myanmar, in Mandalay.

"The friendly is an important game for us because our next game is on November 14 away to Myanmar. I want to see the condition of my players, how they play and to get them used to the environment, because the weather there is quite similar to the conditions here ( ).

"I've followed a lot of matches and I've been in Malaysia many times. I can see the progress made by Malaysia in their match against (1-0 World Cup qualification defeat on October 10). They're a mobile, very quick team," said the 54-year old trainer through an interpreter.

