Cramp forced the 37-year-old Serbian Dusan Tadic off in the 82nd minute of Thursday evening's Europa League match between NEC and Levski Sofia. Supporters at De Goffert applauded him after some tentative whistling earlier in the evening.

Before the Ajax - NEC (1-) match, Tadic made several remarks that did not go down well with everyone. "With all due respect to NEC, I was used to playing for clubs that win trophies. Ajax was and is my standard," the forward told NU.nl.

His comments put his reception at the European match under scrutiny. There were brief spells of whistling during the game, but the former Ajax player faced no widespread hostility.

When Tadic came off, Ziggo Sport commentator Brent van Ooijen picked up on the applause and concluded: "Back in their good books a little, after all."

Van Ooijen also praised the experienced forward, who has come under considerable fire in recent days. "Because he's honest, he's sincere. He's himself, authentic," said the commentator, adding: "And he hasn't said it in so many words. But he gives everything for NEC too."

Earlier in the evening, Van Ooijen had heard a different reaction from the stands in Nijmegen. Tadic lost a challenge near the halfway line at the start of the second half, prompting murmurs and whistles.

"The crowd are critical of every little moment involving Dusan Tadic. As far as they're concerned, he has something to prove," the reporter observed.



