Tactics main focus of Malaysia's training, as Sumareh ruled out of Jordan match

Malaysia will host Jordan in a friendly on Friday, before facing off against Indonesia and UAE in the World Cup/Asian Cup qualifiers.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

With only two days remaining before Malaysia's friendly match against Jordan on Friday, head coach Tan Cheng Hoe is concentrating on getting his players familiar with his tactics.

After the Jordan encounter, they will play away to Indonesia (September 5) and host (September 10) in Group G of the World Cup/ qualification.

"The first day [of centralised training last Sunday] was spent on recovery while the second and third days are on tactics. As a coach, there is a lot of tactical work to go through with the players, while making sure they stay motivated and focused on the coming matches.

"For me I'm always more concerned over the team than of the players. Out of these 27 players on the preliminary call-up list, four will be cut from the qualification squad,"

"They are motivated and doing well at the moment, so hopefully, although [Mohamadou] Sumareh cannot play against Jordan, he will recover in time for the next two matches," explained the 51-year old trainer.

