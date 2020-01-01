Tabitha Chawinga brace fires Jiangsu Suning past Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue

The Malawian was on the scoresheet twice in the Chinese top-flight as they extended their momentum over their opponents on Saturday

Tabitha Chawinga bagged her second brace of the season for Jiangsu Suning as they defeated Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue 2-0 in a Chinese Women's Super League encounter on Saturday.

The reigning champions went into the contest on the heels of Wednesday's 4-1 triumph over Shandong Sports Lottery.

Chawinga has continued to shine in front of goal for Jiangsu, scoring five times, including a brace against Zhejiang Hangzhou and made her seventh outing this term against Changchun.

More teams

To make up for their two defeats so far, Jiangsu were eager to maintain their winning momentum and Yao Lingwei set up Chawinga to open the scoring in the 31st minute.

On the brink of half time, Ni Mengjie's cross from the right found the 24-year-old Malawian, who netted the winner of the encounter for Jiangsu.

With her latest brace, Chawinga, who played for the duration for Jiangsu, has now scored seven goals in seven matches this season.

Article continues below

With her seven goals, the Malawi international is now third on the scorer's chart, one behind second-placed Shanghai Shengli's Barbra Banda and two adrift of Changchun Dazhong's Sole Jaimes.

Chawinga, who was in action from the start to the finish of the game for Jiangsu, has now scored five goals in six matches this season.

The win keeps Jiangsu in third spot on the Chinese top-flight log with 15 points from seven games - three behind second-placed Shanghai Shengli and four adrift of leaders Wuhan.