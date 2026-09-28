Switzerland Under-21 head coach: "Romano? Maybe with Italy he will play only one match"

Switzerland Under-21 head coach Alex Frei has spoken to Rsi about Alessandro Romano, the Cagliari midfielder who opted for Italy after coming through Switzerland's youth set-up. Despite all the debate in Switzerland, Frei does not see the midfielder's decision as a defeat for the Federation: "A lot was done for him, but as a child he probably did not sleep in a Switzerland shirt, but in an Italy one."





Frei also explained the possible consequences of Romano's choice: "He must be aware that with Italy he could play one match and then not be called up again for five years, whereas with Switzerland he might have played 20 in a row."