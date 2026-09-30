According to Sport Bild, Roger Schmidt, Jürgen Klopp's successor as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull, argued against sacking the Argentinian and pushed to keep working with him.

He also urged the club's decision-makers to publicly back Demichelis. They did exactly that after the 4-1 thrashing by Como Calcio in the Champions League.

"We have, of course, noticed what has been discussed in recent days around our club in the media and on social networks. We are very ambitious and very critical of ourselves. At the same time, we remain calm, focused and united as a club. That applies to all employees, the team and the entire coaching staff. Everyone has our support and our trust," sporting managing director Marcel Schäfer said at the time.

Schäfer said the Argentinian deserved credit because the club made many changes in the summer. "New players were integrated and at the same time we kept having to deal with injuries. Now important players are coming back. A newly assembled team needs time to find itself and develop routines. That is the reality," Schäfer said.

Getty Images

Why is Martin Demichelis under criticism?

Last summer, Demichelis took over as head coach of the Saxony club after Ole Werner was dismissed. Before that, the former long-serving Bayern Munich defender had been working at the relegated Spanish club RCD Mallorca.

He started well: a 6-0 win against Eintracht Trier in the DFB Cup, then a 3-0 victory against Borussia Mönchengladbach at the start of the Bundesliga season.

Results have slipped in recent weeks. Since then, there has been only one win from four games, leaving the Saxony club ninth in the table with just six points. Rumours have repeatedly surfaced that Leipzig could part company with their head coach early.