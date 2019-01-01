Swansea City boss Copper excited by Andre Ayew's 'good' goals return

The Jack Army boss talks about the output of the 29-year-old at Liberty Stadium of late

manager Steve Cooper was delighted by the performance of Andre Ayew following the Ghanaian's goal in Saturday's 1-1 away draw with Barnsley in the Championship.

The attacker found the back of the net for the visitors in the 67th minute but a prompt equaliser from Alex Mowatt saw the spoils shared in Oakwell.

The 29-year-old has registered three goals in his last three games in the English second tier.

"It's a good return in the last three games," said Cooper, as reported by his club's official website.

"You forget with Andre a little bit that he came in late, and even though we put him straight into the team, he had to get up to speed with his fitness.

"He's said himself, he's starting to feel a lot stronger. I think that's showing, not just his goals but in his performances.

“I thought he was a real threat, and worthy at least of his goal."

After spending last season on loan at Turkish fold , Ayew was widely reported to be seeking another move away from Swansea, owing to his desire to play top-flight football.

After an impressive start to the season, however, the winger announced his decision to stay with the Jack Army to help their fight for Premier League promotion.

The club currently sit third on the league table.