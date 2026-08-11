Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Suspension and a hefty fine: FIFA punishes Egypt's coach over the Argentina match

Argentina vs Egypt
Argentina
Egypt
World Cup
Argentina
Egypt
US

Does he deserve it?

FIFA have closed the book on the Safan El Sagheer affair. Egypt's goalkeeping coach clashed with the referee during the Pharaohs' meeting with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, and football's governing body have handed him a two-match ban and a hefty fine for his protests against the officials.

Egyptian website "Yalla Kora" quoted a source inside the Egyptian Football Association as saying that "the sanction issued by FIFA against Safan El Sagheer includes a two-match suspension, as well as a fine of 47,000 dollars, on the back of the events witnessed in the Egypt v Argentina clash in the round of 16 of the World Cup".

El Sagheer saw red during the game after protesting furiously against the referee's calls. Refereeing controversy dominated the tie, which ended with Egypt crashing out of the tournament following a 3-2 defeat to Argentina.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google