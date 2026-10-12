His suspension followed his involvement in a Bulgarian league match between Slavia and Lokomotiv Sofia on 7 October 2025. Kabakov was one of two video assistant referees alongside Wladimir Walkow. Slavia won 2-0, but Bulgarian media reports said a highly controversial incident came before their opening goal.

According to those reports, Slavia player Martin Georgiev touched the ball with both hands before setting up goalscorer Emil Stoev. The referee awarded the goal, and neither Kabakov nor Walkow intervened. Lokomotiv's players and the Bulgarian federation were baffled. The federation subsequently suspended Kabakov and Walkow indefinitely for an "inadequate performance".

Reports also claimed Kabakov had previously attracted attention for controversial decisions. His suspension was reportedly unprecedented in Bulgarian football up to that point, but it did not last long. Kabakov returned to refereeing in the Bulgarian league as early as 7 November, taking charge of Spartak Varna against Septemvri Sofia.

Georgi Kabakov has been a FIFA referee since 2013

UEFA, meanwhile, ignored the temporary national suspension entirely. They appointed Kabakov to a Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and FC Midtjylland on 23 October. Numerous further appointments in the Europa League, Conference League and Bulgarian league followed during the season.

Next matches VIK Champions League 15:00 FCB

A FIFA referee since 2023, Kabakov has officiated in the Champions League since 2018 but has yet to referee a Bayern Munich match. In 2021, he took charge of three matches at the Olympic football tournament in Tokyo, including the semi-final between Mexico and Brazil.