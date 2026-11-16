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Alan Ruschel survived the plane crash ten years ago that wiped out almost an entire Brazilian team. Now he is ending his career.

Carried on shoulders, fists raised and singing with the fans lining his route, Alan Ruschel entered the stadium for his final match. Football brought the 37-year-old little fame or fortune, even at home in Brazil. But he was one of just six survivors of the crash that devastated Chapecoense.

"For many years I fought to make a living from football. But then I had to fight to live football," Ruschel recalls in his farewell video on Instagram, which also shows the long scar on his back. Beneath it is a screw in his lowest thoracic vertebra, a permanent reminder of the evening of 28 November 2016.

In fog near the Colombian city of Medellin, the chartered aircraft operated by Bolivian airline LaMia ran out of fuel. The Avro RJ, designed for short-haul flights, crashed into a mountainside on approach shortly after its last radio contact at around 10.15pm local time, following a journey of just over 3,000 km. Rescuers pulled Ruschel from the wreckage first.

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Next came team-mates Jakson Follmann (leg amputation) and Neto Zampier (lung problems), a journalist and two flight attendants. Neither Follmann nor Zampier ever played football again. The crash killed 71 people on board, including players, coaching staff and board members of the small top-flight club. They had been travelling to the biggest match in Chapecoense's history, the Copa Sudamericana final.

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Follmann and Zampier now speak about coping with crises at company events. Ruschel returned to the pitch on 7 August 2017, against Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona. Now, with his boyhood club EC Juventude's promotion to the top flight, he has called time on his career, as his battered body demanded.

"I didn’t know whether I would ever be able to play football again, but I believed that my life still had a purpose as long as I was here," Ruschel said.

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LaMia has not operated another flight since the tragedy. Most families received compensation from Chapecoense because the club bears blame for the low-cost flight arrangement. But relatives of the victims are still fighting for redress in court today. And "Chape" are back in the second tier in 2027 after a year in Serie A.