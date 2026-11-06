Netherlands manager Xavi Hernandez has named his squad for this November's camp, with the Dutch preparing for back-to-back fixtures against Greece and Germany in the fifth and sixth rounds of the UEFA Nations League.

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Xavi has made a strong start since taking charge. The Netherlands have collected 8 points from their first 4 matches, winning two and drawing twice, to sit top of Group 2 level with Greece, who trail on goal difference.

Frenkie de Jong returns to the fold. The Barcelona midfielder has recovered from the serious knee injury he suffered at the last World Cup and recently featured in 3 matches for the Catalans.

Next matches NED UEFA Nations League A 14:45 GRE

Al-Ittihad winger Steven Bergwijn misses out once again. Xavi has kept faith with Al-Hilal's Crysencio Summerville and Al-Qadsiah midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

Dutch fans are dreaming of a return to the glory days under a coach who mirrors the philosophy of legend Johan Cruyff. Xavi leans on positional possession and pressing the opponent for as long as possible.

The Netherlands squad

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs.

Defence: Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Ian Maatsen, Jeremie Frimpong, Quinten Timber.

Midfield: Frenkie de Jong, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Joey Veerman, Justin Kluivert, Guus Til, Guus Til, Gjivai Zechiel.

Attack: Cody Gakpo, Ruben van Bommel, Brian Brobbey, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Mees Meerdink, Crysencio Summerville.