Surprise.. The Saudi Football Federation will not discuss Al-Misehal's resignation!

Press reports have revealed a surprise regarding the agenda of the extraordinary general assembly to be held by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation next Wednesday, against the backdrop of the resignation of its president Yasser Al-Misehal.

Yasser Al-Misehal announced his resignation as president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation early on Monday morning, following the national team's exit from the 2026 World Cup at the group stage.

Through its official account on "X" yesterday, the federation invited clubs to an extraordinary general assembly next Wednesday, to be held via video conferencing technology.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that the federation will not discuss Al-Misehal's resignation, according to the agenda of the extraordinary general assembly sent to the clubs.

Instead, the agenda covers organisational matters relating to the assembly, along with a vote on proposals to amend the statutes and the electoral regulations. Among them is a plan to increase the number of board members from 11 to 12.

Al-Misehal has been in charge of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation since 2019. The national team won no titles during his era, their most notable achievement being qualification for the World Cup twice, before exiting at the group stage.