The airline of UAE club Al-Wasl has been dragged into the crisis that erupted after the postponement of their match against Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Asian Football Confederation announced on Sunday that the Al-Nassr and Al-Wasl fixture, scheduled for Monday evening, had been postponed until further notice. The Emirati club had been unable to reach the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Fury swept through Saudi football circles. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation went as far as issuing a statement confirming that everything had been in place to receive the Al-Wasl delegation in the normal manner.

Saudi journalist Saeed Al-Hilal then dropped a bombshell. He claimed that one of Al-Nassr's officials contacted the commercial airline in Dubai to book a flight to the Saudi capital Riyadh at the same time as the Al-Wasl delegation.

Speaking on the programme "Malaeb", Al-Hilal explained that through this fictitious booking the official obtained an official document confirming that travel slots were available for the Al-Wasl delegation to reach Riyadh.

According to Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr's officials placed that document in the file of their complaint against the Emirati club, aiming to claim the points without having to play the match on a new date.

He also denied that the airline had suspended its flights to Riyadh before the match. Everything was running normally, he insisted, and it was the Al-Wasl delegation that failed to travel at the scheduled time.

Al-Nassr sit eighth in the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite with 3 points from a win and a defeat. Al-Wasl prop up the table in sixteenth and last place without a point.