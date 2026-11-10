Bayern Munich are preparing for life after Manuel Neuer. The legendary goalkeeper's departure at the end of the season has become a strong possibility amid renewed physical problems and growing doubts over his ability to keep playing at the highest level. The club are already grooming Jonas Urbig to take over in future, but the management have started hunting for an experienced goalkeeper to secure the position, and several names have landed on the negotiating table.

German network "Sky Sport" report that Bayern's sporting management are now almost convinced Neuer will end his career at the close of the current season, after 16 years inside the Bavarian club's stronghold.

The 40-year-old suffered a fresh blow when he injured the tendon of his right foot against Mainz, an injury that will keep him off the pitch until the end of 2026, according to Spanish newspaper "Marca".

Despite the severity of the injury and his recurring physical problems, Neuer isn't considering bringing his retirement forward. He clings to the hope of recovering and returning to competition next year, so he can finish the season before making his final call.

Urbig as Neuer's successor: Baumann leads the candidates

Bayern have a clear vision for the goalkeeping position. They've chosen Jonas Urbig as the team's first-choice goalkeeper for the next phase.

Urbig alone won't be enough, though, in the eyes of the Bavarian management. The team need a goalkeeper with experience and quality, one who provides stability and creates strong internal competition.

Oliver Baumann, Hoffenheim's current goalkeeper, tops the list of candidates and is favoured by Bayern's sporting director, thanks to the experience and ability that suit the role expected of him alongside Urbig.

The options don't stop at Baumann. The club are also studying a move for Bernd Leno, Fulham's goalkeeper, while exclusive information from "Sky" reveals that Loris Karius has recently joined the list.

Both Leno and Karius have previous experience on European pitches, and both could fill the backup role while giving the coaching staff reliable options when needed.

Karius is 33 and currently plays for Schalke 04, where he is in his third season, after a spell with Liverpool and two seasons with Newcastle United.

Neuer's injury opens the door to the end

Recurring physical problems cast a shadow over Neuer's future, especially after he suffered a partial tear in the tendon of his right foot. The injury will keep him off the pitch for several months and brings the questions over his ability to play at his usual level back to the forefront.

Marcel Reif spoke candidly about the Bayern goalkeeper's situation during his appearance on the Reif Live programme on the Bild channel, suggesting that the injury returning in the same area could be a serious sign that the end of his career is approaching.

Reif said: "If he suffers problems in the same place after 30 minutes in every match he returns to play in, then we must admit that if this problem turns into a chronic condition and continues to worsen, his professional career at this level may have reached its end."

The German media now talk of Neuer reaching a dead end, with growing expectations that Bayern Munich are preparing to bid farewell to one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the club and of German football.