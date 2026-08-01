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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Surprise deal: Fuzinia at the gates of the Moroccan league

Transfers
Vozinha
RSB Berkane
Colo Colo
Cabo Verde
Botola Pro
Morocco

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha is closing in on an agreement with Moroccan club Renaissance Berkane. 

The 40-year-old had joined Chile's Colo-Colo in recent days. Then he changed his plans without warning.

According to the Globo Esporte website, Vozinha is now thrashing out the final details to defend the colours of Renaissance Berkane, as reported by journalist Rafael Buzzio.

Colo-Colo had already announced his signing. The Chilean club posted a photo of the goalkeeper on their social media accounts alongside the message "Welcome, we await you at the Monumental Stadium". 

In recent days, though, Vozinha pushed back the date of his arrival in Chile for a third time, throwing the deal into doubt.

His arrival in Morocco is now awaited so he can sign with Renaissance Berkane. 

The Moroccan club are also deep in talks with coach Bubista, who led the Cape Verde national team at the World Cup. Once that signing is done, they will table an official offer for the veteran goalkeeper. 

According to Rafael Buzzio, Vozinha is waiting for that official offer before making his final decision on his future.

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