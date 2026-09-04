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Surprise: could Riyad Mahrez return to Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia?

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R. Mahrez
Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh
Al Ahli
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Saudi Pro League
Algeria
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The Algerian star spent three seasons with Le Havre before being released.

Riyad Mahrez could be heading back to Al-Ahli. Press reports have raised the prospect of the Algerian, who left the Saudi club earlier this year, rejoining their ranks during the current summer transfer window.

Al-Ahli had surprisingly decided, following the end of last season, to unilaterally terminate their contract with Mahrez, a season before it was due to end, after three campaigns he spent in their ranks.

Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Muraisel now reckons the Algerian star could return to Al-Ahli in the coming period, signing on a free transfer.

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Speaking on the "Nabd Tuwaiq" platform, Al-Muraisel explained that Al-Ahli's players want Mahrez back. One of them has already contacted the player to gauge his position, and he welcomed a return should he receive the same salary.

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Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Riyadh crest
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Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli's neighbours and traditional rivals, are also weighing up a move for Mahrez as they hunt for a new right winger to replace France's Moussa Diaby. But the Algerian is giving priority to Al-Ahli, according to the Saudi journalist.

Some reports have spoken of Saudi club Al-Shabab closing in on Mahrez on a free transfer. The capital club have yet to announce the deal.

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