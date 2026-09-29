Georgios Donis has torn up his tactical plans ahead of the decisive clash with Iraq, and the attacking gamble he has chosen tells you plenty about the Greek coach's intentions.

The Saudi Arabia manager will unleash a new weapon in attack, spreading the workload and readying his full squad for a title that has eluded them for 23 years.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" report that Donis has decided to hand Abdullah Al-Salem the chance to lead the attack from the start against Iraq. It is the eagerly awaited third and final group-stage fixture of Gulf Cup 27, staged at the Al-Inma Stadium.

Why Al-Salem?

The call followed Firas Al-Buraikan's dazzling display up front against Oman. Donis wants to give all his strikers minutes and avoid burning out Al-Buraikan before the knockout rounds.

His aim is to sharpen Al-Salem physically and technically into a trump card for the semi-final, with Saudi Arabia determined to mount a serious title challenge.

Saudi Arabia go into the match brimming with confidence after a flawless start. They opened with a 1-0 win over Kuwait, then swept aside Oman 3-0 to seal early qualification. Now they chase full marks and top spot in the group.

Restoring their Gulf Cup glory and ending 23 years without a place on the Gulf podium is the dream. That target is exactly why the coaching staff are rotating, handing chances to every player and keeping the whole squad primed.







