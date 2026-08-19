Surprise: Barcelona fans jeer their own star!

Rodri stole the spotlight on his first appearance in front of Barcelona's fans, after receiving an exceptional welcome during the presentation of the team's players at the Spotify Camp Nou moments before the start of the friendly against Al-Ahly of Egypt in the Joan Gamper Trophy. Frenkie de Jong endured the most difficult moment, boos drowning out the applause that accompanied his introduction.

Wearing the number 16 shirt, Rodri drew the loudest cheers of anyone during the presentation ceremony, an early sign of the excitement his move to the Catalan club has generated.

Rodri steals the show from everyone

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Rodri walked onto the pitch alongside Dani Olmo. The fans recognised the new arrival at once, and the first cheers and applause rang out for him in a Barcelona shirt.

Among the thousands of shirts bearing the names of Lamine Yamal and Pedri, a few carrying Rodri's name had already appeared. That said everything about the expectation surrounding the deal.

The Spanish midfielder looked moved by the atmosphere from the moment he stepped out, turning his gaze towards the stands throughout the ceremony before receiving the biggest welcome of all the team's players.

Rodri isn't walking into the Barcelona dressing room as just another signing. He arrives as one of the players expected to lead a young, ambitious side, something reflected in the calm, confident way he spoke during his presentation.

De Jong on the other side

Rodri enjoyed an exceptional night. Frenkie de Jong endured the opposite.

"Mundo Deportivo" reported that the Dutch midfielder drew more boos than applause, a reaction that appears linked to his explanations over the injury he picked up during the World Cup, which will keep him out for the first part of the season.

Losing the Barcelona captain's armband, even temporarily, only sharpened the fans' response as he appeared on the pitch.

Flick addresses the fans in Catalan

Hansi Flick was the first to take the microphone in front of the fans, a moment that carried a special emotional weight for the German coach.

His press conferences are still held in English, yet Flick surprised the crowd by slipping in phrases of Catalan. He also recalled his father, who died last season, saying he remembers from that difficult day the support and warmth he received from the Barcelona family.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much," Flick said, before thanking Joan Laporta and Deco for the work they have done in building the team and pledging to compete for every title.

He closed with a phrase that carried a clear collective spirit: "Together we are stronger."

Raphinha ignites the fans' enthusiasm

Several players earned a warm welcome, chief among them Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal, along with Raphinha, who spoke as the team's captain for the occasion.

The Brazilian was determined to reignite the supporters' enthusiasm, insisting everything starts fresh with the new season.

Raphinha opened his speech with a message to teammate Roony Bardghji, who suffered a serious injury, and he congratulated the Barcelona players crowned World Cup winners.

He also had a message for the new arrivals, warning them of the responsibility that comes with the shirt. "Wearing this badge is a very great responsibility," he said.

Through his words and his presence, Raphinha carried that enthusiasm up into the stands, on a night when Barcelona wanted to announce a new chapter, with Rodri as its headline.

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