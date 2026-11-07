New figures have thrown up an unusual quirk for Arsenal's German star Kai Havertz, based on his movement in Saturday's Premier League clash with Hull City on the tenth matchday.

A statistic published by Opta shows Havertz has strayed offside 15 times this season, the latest coming against Hull City. That figure already beats the tally of any Arsenal player flagged across the whole of last season.

Bukayo Saka led the Gunners last term with 14 offside calls. Havertz has blown past him before the season is even halfway through.

Mikel Arteta's side went into Saturday's game top of the Premier League on 24 points, with Hull City sitting thirteenth on 11.

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