EXTRA TIME: Superfan Botha Msila's VIP treatment after 'hitchhiking a plane' to Afcon 2019
South African superfan Botha Msila planned to hitchhike from Cape Town to Cairo to watch Bafana Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Even though his hitchhiking plan by road seemingly failed on the border between Kenya and Ethiopia, he had emotionally moved fans back home in South Africa.
After following his story on Twitter, largely thanks to television journalist Robert Marawa, a ticket was sponsored by Be Sure Travel (who paid for his flight) and the details were officially cleared by DIRCO.
In one of the hilarious reactions to this fairytale come true, a Twitter fan pointed out that Msila has actually also succeeded in "hitchhiking a boeing".
When you think about it, that is also true. That is amazing hitchhiking skills from Msila going all the way from Cape Town to Kenya and then contacting various officials and the media to organise him a plane to Egypt.
To top it all off, Marawa has provided two videos, which showcase Msila receiving the VIP treatment to watch a match between Namibia and Morocco. Watch the video below.
Then we watch how famous Msila is with the Moroccan fans. By the time he finishes with this tournament, could Msila be better known than most Bafana Bafana players? We will have to wait and see.
There are Tweets of emotional fans spotting Msila in the crowd during the opening Afcon game of Egypt and Zimbabwe.
Below there are photographs of Msila meeting with the Bafana players and receiving a ticket for their match against Ivory Coast on Monday.
Ladies and Gentlemen..... From an attempted hitch-hiking expedition from Cape Town to Cairo..... Dream deferred in Nairobi but finally arrives as a VVVIP at the Al Salam Stadium in Egypt!! @MsilaBotha #MarawaMoments #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/RFbuHQp1Kt— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 23, 2019
It's the love and emotion at the end of such games!!! This @MsilaBotha is famous here....Moroccan fans remember him from 2013 when he was supporting @Masandawana .....What a trooper!! #MarawaMoments #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/RiJTzP7Q9Q— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 23, 2019
Bafana Bafana manager Barney Kujane handing over a match ticket to @MsilaBotha for @BafanaBafana match against Ivory Coast on Monday.— Dominic Chimhavi (@DChimhavi) June 23, 2019
Kick off 16h30 pic.twitter.com/9S0ZKLSS4K
Bafana Bafana players welcoming Botha Msila to Egypt. Robert Marawa made a special arrangements for Msila to fly to Egypt. Thank you @robertmarawa 🙌 pic.twitter.com/L2YBxNYKRz— Nkululeko_Unique (@NkululekoU) June 21, 2019
So @MsilaBotha Hitch Hiked a whole Boeing. Daaaaaaaaamn. #BothaCape2Cairo pic.twitter.com/pfjCwZmHf7— RIP Viri RIP Mzolisto (@sihle_mashologu) June 21, 2019
#BothaCape2Cairo #CapeToCairo #AFCON2019 @ZimSA_fans @online_zifa @robertmarawa @AlvinZhakata @Bevstar7 Botha doing what he is famous for. Good Luck Zimbabwe #WarriorsCan pic.twitter.com/0XIm4Gm3C2— Sammy Ramodike (@Sammy_Rams) June 21, 2019
Coach, your thoughts on @MsilaBotha finally getting to Cairo for #TOTALAFCON2019 with Mzansi’s help?— Steve NOT Komphela (@BigWordKomphela) June 21, 2019
“Look Rob, crossing the river alone can be dangerous. But when you cross it as a crowd, the crocodiles will not eat you.
I hope you understand”😉@robertmarawa #BothaCape2Cairo pic.twitter.com/qAW6WdxI4N
This sight @MsilaBotha made me emotional. I've been following your journey closely and there are many life lessons to be learnt— Hangwani Nemakonde (@Hangwani7) June 21, 2019
I'm so proud and enjoy Egypt
Mzansi loves and is behind you
Thank you @robertmarawa
Thank you @Bevstar7
Thank you Mzansi#AFCON2019#BothaCape2Cairo pic.twitter.com/as53cvgeYI