Superclasico: Boca Juniors Vs River Plate - A fierce rivalry that divides the city of Buenos Aires

Boca Juniors and River Plate are two of the most successful clubs in Argentina football.

The rivalry between the two sides dates back 109 years and is regarded as one of the fiercest in world football. The two clubs have produced several memorable matches over the years and the fixture is indeed a 'super classic' encounter in its truest sense.

All you need to know about the Superclasico

Superclasico or 'Super Classic' was first played on August 24, 1913, where River Plate got the better of their rivals 2-1.

The Superclasico is an intra-city rivalry between the two teams who initially hailed from the La Boca region in Buenos Aires which is a working-class dockland area. In 1925, River Plate shifted to Nunez, a more affluent area than La Boca.

Since then the rivalry became more intense with the socio-economic side playing a crucial role. While Boca Juniors are primarily represented by the working-class population, River Plate are supported by the people from the upper strata of the society.

Till date, 257 competitive matches have taken place between the two clubs with Boca Juniors leading the head-to-head record with 90 wins, six more than River Plate. 83 matches have ended in a draw.

Former River Plate and Argentina forward Angel Labruna is the all-time highest goalscorer in the Superclasico with 16 goals to his name.

Most successful club in Superclasico

Los Millonarios (River Plate) are more successful than their rivals when it comes to winning Argentina's Primera Division. While River Plate have bagged a record 37 league titles, Boca have won it 34 times.

But when it comes to the Copa Libertadores, Boca have also won the championship on six occasions, two more than their city rivals.

Iconic players who played in Superclasico

There is a long list of superstars who have appeared in Superclasico. Iconic players such as Diego Maradona, Alfredo Di Stefano, Gabriel Batistuta, Juan Roman Riquelme, Enzo Francescoli and several others have played in this iconic fixture.

There are also players who have played for both the clubs namely Gabriel Batistuta, Jesus Mendez, Oscar Ruggeri, Francisco Sa, Sebastian Ramberto, Fernando Gamboa have and many others.

How to reach Buenos Aires from India, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, and Australia?

There are no direct flights available to Buenos Aires from any of the Indian cities. The carriers who travel between Indian cities and the Argentine capital are British Airways, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa and Ethiopian Airlines.

There is no direct flight from Singapore to Buenos Aires. The flights which operate are KLM Airways, Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines.

In Malaysia, Malaysian Airlines, Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways travel between Kuala Lumpur and Buenos Aires. There are no non-stop flights available.

In the Philippines, there are no direct flights to Buenos Aires. Carriers who operate in the country are Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and Philippines Airlines.

Fans in Australia can travel to the Argentine capital from five cities, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide. There are no nonstop flights from Australia. There are namely two carriers that operate in Australia, Qantas Airways and United Airlines.