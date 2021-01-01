Super-sub Toye powers Wanyama’s Montreal past Chicago Fire

A late strike from the American forward inspired Wilfried Nancy’s men past the home team in Illinois

CF Montreal defeated Chicago Fire 1-0 in Saturday’s Major League Soccer encounter.

A late goal by substitute Toye Mason was all the visitors needed to secure victory at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Although the hosts pulled one back a few minutes later, it was chalked off by the Video Assistant Referee for offside.

Having lost their last two games to Atlanta United and Cincinnati, Montreal travelled to Illinois with the ambition of ending their poor run.

For Raphael Wicky’s side, they were hoping to consolidate on their victory over Inter Miami the last time out.

The hosts had the first chance at goal, albeit, Francisco Calvo’s header from Alvaro Medran’s corner kick went a bit too high.

Seven minutes later, Robert Beric went close from the centre of the box, but he was unable to beat goalkeeper Clement Diop.

Montreal’s first chance came in the 20th minute, albeit, Sunusi Ibrahim’s from Djordje Mihailovic’s fast-break sailed high and wide.

Despite pouring attacks from both teams, the game did not produce any goal as the first half ended goalless.

The major incident saw Rudy Camacho getting cautioned by referee Victor Rivas following a bad tackle on Wyatt Omsberg.

In the second half, Wicky’s team came out stronger in their bid to take the lead. Even at that, they were unable to convert the chances that came their way.

With three minutes to the end of the game, Mason put the visiting side ahead after profiting from a Zorhan Bassong assist.

The American U23 star headed past goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth with a well-taken cross by the Canadian defender.

In the closing stages of the encounter, Nnamdi Offor though he had levelled matters for Chicago Fire but it was cancelled as he was punished for being in an offside position.

Wanyama was in action from start to finish, while Uganda’s Mustafa Kizza was introduced for Bassong in the 90th minute.

Nigeria’s Ibrahim was handed a starter’s role but he was subbed off on the hour mark by goalscorer Toye.

Montreal welcome Hernan Losada’s DC United to the Saputo Stadium in their next outing on June 24, 2021.

Four days earlier, Chicago Fire travel to the Historic Crew Stadium for a date with Caleb Porter’s Columbus Crew.